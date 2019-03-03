The Philadelphia 76ers will go into Saturday night’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors without their best player. Joel Embiid has missed the last four games due to a knee injury, and while it isn’t expected that the ailment is a serious and potentially long-term concern, Embiid having any kind of injury that keeps him on the sideline is less than ideal.
Prior to tip on Saturday, Embiid gave a little insight into what’s going on with his knee. The All-Star center met with the media, revealing that he went to the team and said shutting it down for a few games to get his body right after the All-Star break was for the best.
Seeing as how Philadelphia is 3-1 during this stretch without Embiid and their only loss came to the likely playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers, the gamble has worked so far. While it’s not 100 percent clear when he’s going to return, Embiid does believe he’ll take the floor sometime soon, which excites Sixers coach Brett Brown.
Embiid is still a little bummed he’s missing this particular game. That’s because, in his eyes, he’s sitting out a matchup against the best player in the world: Warriors star Kevin Durant.
The admiration Embiid has for Durant goes the other way, too, as Durant made it a point to praise how difficult it is to stop Philadelphia’s big man.
This is the final regular season matchup of the year for these two teams, so if Embiid wants the chance to go up against Durant before 2018-19 comes to its conclusion, it will have to be with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line in the NBA Finals.