Joel Embiid hasn’t always had the best luck when it comes to injuries, and as a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are taking his latest knock rather seriously. The team released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the health of their All-Star center, saying he is dealing with soreness in his left knee.

In an attempt to make sure the injury — which an MRI revealed does not include any structural damage — isn’t exacerbated, Philadelphia will hold Embiid out for a week, at which point he’ll get the injury re-examined. In the statement, the Sixers announced that this is a precautionary measure, and also revealed that rotation wing Furkan Korkmaz tore the meniscus in his right knee prior to the All-Star break.

The Korkmaz news is obviously brutal for the second-year player, and while Philly seems pre-destined to always have at least one star player injured a month, the Embiid news appears to be nothing more than the franchise making sure he’ll be ok. Of course, it’s the Sixers and Embiid, so that examination in a week has the potential to be huge.