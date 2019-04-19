Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers were forced to navigate Game 3 in Brooklyn without their best player, as Joel Embiid was ruled out before tip-off as a result of a knee injury. However, the All-NBA big man managed to make waves before word even came down that he would be suiting up, and Embiid did so while harkening back to an event in Game 2.

During the Sixers’ crucial victory over the Nets, controversy arrived when Embiid was not ejected for an elbow to the face of Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen.

Jarrett Allen just took a Joel Embiid elbow right in the face pic.twitter.com/wZCcob2wUp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 16, 2019

Following the game, Embiid began to apologize to Allen for what transpired while on the podium but, before the full apology could be delivered, laughter broke out between he and teammate Ben Simmons.