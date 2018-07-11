Watch Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, And Mo Bamba Go At It In Intense 1-On-1 Games

07.10.18 11 mins ago

We are nearing the darkest days of the NBA offseason, when the only real news is a faint trade or free agency rumor and there won’t even be Summer League action to fill our appetite for live NBA games.

In this time NBA fans turn to pickup game and workout highlight reels for their fix, as players and trainers post well-edited videos of their offseason workouts that get fans hyped about the upcoming season. The most successful offseason workout video series last year was that of Hoodie Melo, as Carmelo Anthony ran the gym at the Lifetime Fitness in New York with trainer Chris Brickley while wearing a hoodie.

This year it’s going to be Drew Hanlen, trainer to the stars on the West Coast, that appears to be set to dominate the offseason headlines with his videos of clients putting in work. It’s always important to remember the whole point of these videos is to make the guys look good, but in a lot of cases, the players are really good and that gets amplified in an empty gym setting. That said, when guys are playing against each other you get a little bit of that competitive fire going and you can also see how ridiculously talented these guys are at doing things they don’t always get a chance to show off on the NBA floor.

