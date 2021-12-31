Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant aren’t strangers to a little extracurricular chatter during a game, and on Thursday night when the two met in Brooklyn, things ended with some prickly conversations and shenanigans on behalf of the Sixers’ big man following an impressive 110-102 road win for Philly.

With the game all but decided and Embiid strolling to the free throw line in the closing seconds, the two were barking at each other and Durant came up to confront Embiid, who clearly was enjoying throwing barbs at KD.

nah give me the playoff series. pic.twitter.com/IgVrx6x4i7 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) December 31, 2021

It didn’t stop there, as Embiid remembered how Durant celebrated after beating the Sixers earlier this month, and gave KD and the Nets the same treatment, pointing to the tunnel and telling them to get off the court and “go home.”

joel embiid and kevin durant wishing each other a happy new year will warm your heart pic.twitter.com/WByslniqEZ — Dan Favale (@danfavale) December 31, 2021

KD TALKIN THAT TALK! DURANT IN MVP MODE. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mf6nXBOHs9 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 17, 2021

The best part is that Embiid was doing all of this while still dapping up Nets players and exchanging the normal postgame pleasantries with the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge. The double thumbs up they both gave each other at the end of it all was priceless, as even Durant had to laugh a bit at Embiid turning things around on him.

Joel wasn’t done celebrating at that point, and turned to exit through the visitors tunnel and gave the Brooklyn crowd one last crotch chop, a move he adopted last year as his own.

Joel Embiid just hit the Brooklyn crowd with the D-Generation X “suck it” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EeR5EkdsKy — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 31, 2021

The two teams have just one more meeting on the schedule, way out on March 10 in Philly, but we can hope to see them face off in the East playoffs, because the basketball would be good and the shenanigans between the two sides might be even more entertaining. After the game, Durant even noted it was all done in good fun and out of respect, as the two bring out the competitive fire in the other.