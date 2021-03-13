Getty Image
Joel Embiid Left The Game Against The Wizards After A Scary-Looking Knee Injury

It was supposed to be all good news for Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Friday. News came just before tip-off that, after missing the last week due to COVID safety protocols, Embiid would be back in the line-up for Philadelphia as they took on the Washington Wizards.

Embiid was forced to sit out the All-Star Game, as well as a game earlier in the week against the Bulls, after vising a barber who tested positive for COVID. His All-Star running mate Ben Simmons had seen the same barber and was likewise forced to miss the festivities in Atlanta last weekend.

So there was every reason for optimism as the MVP candidate was back out on the floor Friday night. That proved to be short-lived, however, as Embiid had to exit the game after coming down awkwardly on his left leg

Embiid had just thrown down a monster jam midway through the third quarter when he appeared to hyperextend his knee as he landed. It’s a scary and painful-looking injury, although there was some optimism as he was able to walk to the locker room on his own.

The extent of the injury is not known, but the team is calling it a hyperextending knee, and according to ESPN, Embiid will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

