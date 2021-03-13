It was supposed to be all good news for Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Friday. News came just before tip-off that, after missing the last week due to COVID safety protocols, Embiid would be back in the line-up for Philadelphia as they took on the Washington Wizards.

Embiid was forced to sit out the All-Star Game, as well as a game earlier in the week against the Bulls, after vising a barber who tested positive for COVID. His All-Star running mate Ben Simmons had seen the same barber and was likewise forced to miss the festivities in Atlanta last weekend.

So there was every reason for optimism as the MVP candidate was back out on the floor Friday night. That proved to be short-lived, however, as Embiid had to exit the game after coming down awkwardly on his left leg

Embiid looked like he hyper extended his left knee, damn pic.twitter.com/0UZAYuxqIa — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2021

Embiid had just thrown down a monster jam midway through the third quarter when he appeared to hyperextend his knee as he landed. It’s a scary and painful-looking injury, although there was some optimism as he was able to walk to the locker room on his own.

Embiid was able to flex it a bit and walked gingerly back to the locker room. Hoping for the best for the big fella, will keep you all updated on any news https://t.co/O8B0JIX1Yu — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 13, 2021

The extent of the injury is not known, but the team is calling it a hyperextending knee, and according to ESPN, Embiid will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Embiid has a hyperextended left knee and will get the MRI, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021