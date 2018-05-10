Some Celtics Were Upset Joel Embiid Left The Court And Didn’t ‘Man Up’ To Shake Their Hands

The Philadelphia 76ers fought admirably to come back from a double-digit deficit on Wednesday night with their season on the line, but ultimately, it was not enough. The Boston Celtics took down their division rival in a 114-112 thriller, which gave Brad Stevens and company a 4-1 series win and a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As the clock hit zero, Joel Embiid made his way right into the Sixers’ locker room, ostensibly upset that the team’s surprising season came to such an abrupt end. This meant that Embiid didn’t congratulate the Celtics after their series win, which as history shows, was going to be a problem.

This was confirmed after the game by Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, who reported that this rubbed some Celtics the wrong way, with one openly griping that they wanted Embiid to “man up” after a hotly-contested series.

