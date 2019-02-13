Joel Embiid Was Fined $25,000 For Saying The Refs ‘F*cking Suck’

02.13.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid was none too pleased on Tuesday night after the Sixers loss to the Celtics dropped Philadelphia to 1-7 against the three best teams in the East.

Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, but continues to struggle to figure out how to score efficiently against Al Horford. There were a couple of plays late where Embiid was able to get contact that likely should’ve or at least could’ve been called as a foul, but went uncalled that clearly frustrated the All-Star center.

Following the game, Embiid closed his post-game press conference by leaning into the mic and saying the referees “f*cking suck.” Unsurprisingly, that has earned him a $25,000 fine from the league, which doesn’t take kindly to criticism of officials.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP