Joel Embiid Was Fined $25,000 For Saying The Refs ‘F*cking Suck’

Joel Embiid was none too pleased on Tuesday night after the Sixers loss to the Celtics dropped Philadelphia to 1-7 against the three best teams in the East.

Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, but continues to struggle to figure out how to score efficiently against Al Horford. There were a couple of plays late where Embiid was able to get contact that likely should’ve or at least could’ve been called as a foul, but went uncalled that clearly frustrated the All-Star center.

Following the game, Embiid closed his post-game press conference by leaning into the mic and saying the referees “f*cking suck.” Unsurprisingly, that has earned him a $25,000 fine from the league, which doesn’t take kindly to criticism of officials.