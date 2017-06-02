Joel Embiid Tells Us About Rehab, Rihanna, And The Next Step In The Process

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Rihanna #UPROXX Interviews
06.02.17 1 year ago

Getty Image

Few players in the NBA captured the hearts of fans more than Sixers center Joel Embiid last season. His highly anticipated debut season after sitting out two years due to foot injuries was more successful than most anyone could have imagined in his small sample size. Embiid played just 31 games, but averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game, while leading Philly to a 13-18 record when he played.

Embiid’s play on the court helped solidify his place as a Philadelphia folk hero, as his on court dominance paired with his lovable character off the court that he’d shown through interviews and social media posts since being drafted. Embiid became the living embodiment of “The Process,” battling through his injuries to get on the court and prove that, with the right patience and forethought, the best value can be attained. However, his season ended prematurely when it was discovered that he had a torn meniscus, but Embiid is on the road back to the court.

DIME Magazine spoke with Embiid on Thursday while he was on an NBA trip to the UK for the Champions League Final and gave us an update on his rehab, what’s on his playlist right now, why he’s put his pursuit of Rihanna on hold, and what the next step in The Process is for the Sixers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Rihanna#UPROXX Interviews
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRihannauproxx interviews

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP