Few players in the NBA captured the hearts of fans more than Sixers center Joel Embiid last season. His highly anticipated debut season after sitting out two years due to foot injuries was more successful than most anyone could have imagined in his small sample size. Embiid played just 31 games, but averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game, while leading Philly to a 13-18 record when he played.

Embiid’s play on the court helped solidify his place as a Philadelphia folk hero, as his on court dominance paired with his lovable character off the court that he’d shown through interviews and social media posts since being drafted. Embiid became the living embodiment of “The Process,” battling through his injuries to get on the court and prove that, with the right patience and forethought, the best value can be attained. However, his season ended prematurely when it was discovered that he had a torn meniscus, but Embiid is on the road back to the court.

DIME Magazine spoke with Embiid on Thursday while he was on an NBA trip to the UK for the Champions League Final and gave us an update on his rehab, what’s on his playlist right now, why he’s put his pursuit of Rihanna on hold, and what the next step in The Process is for the Sixers.