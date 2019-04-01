John Calipari Has Agreed To A Lifetime Contract With Kentucky

Getty Image

Every year John Calipari’s name comes up in coaching rumors at the college and NBA level, but since the 2009-10 season he’s remained with Kentucky.

Calipari is among the best recruiters in the country, but that often overshadows how good he is as an actual coach on the floor, which is why he’s often floated for potential NBA openings. Most recently, however, he was connected to the UCLA coaching job where he reportedly had at least some interest in the Bruins.

However, on Monday, he decided to stick with the Cats and ink a lifetime deal with the school to be their basketball coach until he chooses to retire. Calipari announced his decision on his radio show, with Jeff Goodman of Stadium confirming this wasn’t an elaborate April Fool’s prank, but a real deal that had been agreed to.