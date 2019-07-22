John Wall ‘Probably Won’t Play’ Next Season For The Wizards

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards held a press conference on Monday to introduce their many new front office hires, including the promotion of Tommy Sheppard from interim GM to full-time GM and ex-Browns GM Sashi Brown as a new executive as well.

Much of the discussion was on how the Wizards plan to build moving forward, with a lot of discussion about culture and character and process. It was what one would expect from such a press conference for a team expected to struggle next year, with everyone saying the right things and talking about taking the right steps to build sustainable success.

CEO Ted Leonsis was on hand to discuss the state of his franchise and naturally that took a turn to a discussion of the team’s injured star point guard John Wall, who is currently rehabilitating from an Achilles injury suffered earlier in the year. There has been some talk that he’ll miss the entire 2019-20 season, but the Wizards have not, until Monday, offered much in the way of official indication they are leaning that way. Leonsis did confirm that as a very real possibility, noting he’s unlikely to play this season to give him ample time to come back slowly.