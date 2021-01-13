Getty Image
DimeMag

John Wall Claims Some Rockets Teammates Don’t ‘Buy In’ After James Harden Said The Situation Is ‘Crazy’

by: Twitter

After a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening, Houston Rockets guard James Harden sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape with candid comments on the podium. The superstar said “this situation is crazy, it’s something that I don’t think can be fixed” when referring to the Rockets and, given previous rumblings about Harden’s desire to find a new team via trade, things seem to be reaching a peak of sorts in Houston.

Moments later, John Wall addressed the media and, at first, he offered a swift sidestep when prompted with what Harden said.

From there, however, Wall referred to “certain guys in the mix who don’t want to buy in” and expounded on his current viewpoint.

Wall was also candid in saying his new pairing with Harden has been “a little rocky” since he arrived in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Finally, Wall did credit Harden for competing and coming to practice, even if the statement of support wasn’t overwhelming.

In some ways, Harden’s unhappiness isn’t a surprise, but this is not the kind of public sentiment usually expressed in the aftermath of a regular season game in January. As such, Wall was put in an interesting and difficult position in having to speak right after it, especially on a new team. Still, this is a situation that has far-ranging effects, and Wall didn’t run and hide from the turmoil, perhaps creating even more discussion and intrigue along the way.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×