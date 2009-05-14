John Wall Cut His List To Two

05.14.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

The moment that we’ve all been waiting for is (almost) here. John Wall has been leading Kentucky, Duke, Florida, Miami, Baylor, NC State, and Memphis fans on for months now, promising that he’d cut his list from 7. Though he didn’t officially declare for one of the schools, it looks as though he’s narrowed his list down to two. High School Hoop has the full scoop.

