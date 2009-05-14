John Wall Cut His List To Two

The moment that we’ve all been waiting for is (almost) here. John Wall has been leading Kentucky, Duke, Florida, Miami, Baylor, NC State, and Memphis fans on for months now, promising that he’d cut his list from 7. Though he didn’t officially declare for one of the schools, it looks as though he’s narrowed his list down to two. High School Hoop has the full scoop.
John Wall, future Kings player.
Drunk Avenged Sevenfold Guy, future Grizzlies GM.
john wall = got next
but on a left feild note…. did no one realize that dirk has the worsdt week ever as he got beat up and his team taken out by the nuggets and only to make matters worse his finace was thrown in jail for being a fugitive and has had 6 different aliases….
Dirk should be on suicide watch immediately…..
From Adam Zagoria’s ZagsBlog…
John Wall is down to two schools â€” Kentucky and Miami â€” according to multiple sources close to the situation. “It’s down to the two of them, no question about it,” one source said.
uk champs ’10. print your effin tshirts we takin it
John Wall is yet another in the mold of the new breed of the future of the game. Speed speed speed. Guy is a freak, and the game is changing.
No Temple.Dam.But he should go to UK and get that chip and bounce.Them hoes in Miami aint going nowhere.
UK all the way. He just lists the others to keep us in suspense. I don’t think that he’ll say no to Calipari and the tradition. He’ll also be a rockstar down there.
Ryan
Did someone say UK?…
go to kentucky!
I think he is playing everyone …. he probably wont even end up going to college!