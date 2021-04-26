John Wall’s first season with the Houston Rockets saw him show some promise returning from his Achilles injury, but with a lack of high-end talent around him, Houston has sputtered to the NBA’s worst record at 15-46. With 11 games to go in the season, the Rockets will play out the year without their star guard, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury that will cause him to be shut down for the remainder out of an abundance of caution, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rockets star guard John Wall will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring tweak, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wall being shut down also gives Houston opportunity to tinker with lineups for final 11 games of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2021

Wall will finish the season averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game for Houston on 40.4/31.7/74.9 shooting splits in 40 games.

It is more than understandable that Houston would not risk bringing Wall back too soon from a hamstring, which as we’ve seen with Kevin Durant and James Harden in Brooklyn this year, can be tricky injuries to manage. The Rockets have been eliminated from play-in contention and if it wasn’t already the case, full focus has shifted to the future. Continuing to get reps for guys like Jae’Sean Tate, who has been one of the few bright spots in Houston this season, is now the most important thing as coach Stephen Silas and the front office try to figure out who on the roster has some value for the future as the rebuild continues for the Rockets.