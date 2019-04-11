Getty Image

John Wall’s nine-year tenure with the Washington Wizards has been a complicated one. Though they’ve made the playoffs four times in Wall’s career, the Wizards have never progressed past the second round, and injuries have hounded Wall the past two seasons. The former Kentucky star has played in just 73 of a total 164 regular season games over the last two years, and his most recent injury, a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in February, is a brutal one for a point guard whose best attributes are his speed and athleticism.

Although the Wizards signed Wall to a four-year, $170 million extension in 2017 that keeps Wall contractually obligated to the Wizards through 2023, there’s always been rumblings that perhaps this Wizards team will never reach their full potential, and moving on from Wall in a trade would be the best route moving forward.

In an interview with Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Wall said he’d be distraught if that ever happened.