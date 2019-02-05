John Wall Will Miss At Least 12 Months With A Ruptured Achilles

Getty Image

John Wall’s season ended in late December when the All-Star point guard had surgery on his left heel to try and fix chronic pain from bone spurs.

We haven’t heard much in terms of updates on Wall since, but most assumed he was progressing normally in rehab. However, it appears Wall has suffered a major setback in the form of a ruptured left Achilles that will force him to miss at least 12 months before he resumes basketball activities, as the Wizards announced on Tuesday.