The Wizards Announce John Wall’s Season Is Over Due To Heel Surgery

Getty Image

It’s official: John Wall’s 2018-19 season will come to an abrupt end. The Washington Wizards announced on Saturday night that the All-Star point guard will undergo surgery on his heel to fix an issue that has impacted him for several years.

“Wizards guard John Wall will undergo a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel,” the team announced in a statement. “The procedure will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI, next week on a day to be determined. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six to eight months.”

A number of reporters brought word earlier in the day that this was on the table. Wizards coach Scott Brooks told the press on Friday that Wall was not going to be with the team for Saturday’s game against Charlotte, as he traveled to Indianapolis to get his heel examined.

Wall appeared in 32 games this season, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for Washington. It’s been a rough year in general for the Wizards — along with Wall’s injury, Washington is without starting center Dwight Howard after he needed to go under the knife for a nerve issue in his back.