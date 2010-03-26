Jonny Flynn Defends Syracuse

Jonny Flynn just tweeted the following about the big Syracuse/Butler upset:

For everybody solely placing the blame on 1 individual player #youreajoke it was jus 1 of the games where Butler was the better team tonight

We’re assuming that Jonny is referring to messages he’s getting on Twitter about the stretch run (and misses) from Scoop Jardin and/or the ZERO field goal attempts from Wesley Johnson in the last six minutes.

So who’s really to blame for the ‘Cuse collapse, if anybody? It’s difficult to pin it on one person – Butler played tough basketball and knocked down some crazy shots when it mattered. Syracuse had the lead with a few minutes to play, but turned the basketball over way too many times (Rick Jackson … wow) and couldn’t hit threes to answer Butler. It happens. Other teams gets hot, like Butler did with some of those threes down the stretch. It happens.

Give the Bulldogs credit, they weren’t the least bit intimidated and made the necessary plays in crunch time. Like Flynn says, Butler was just the better team tonight.