Jonny Flynn: “I’m Coming Back to Syracuse”

03.24.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

Both CGF and Matty D would tell you that Jonny Flynn has been so good during the Tournament, that he’s the unquestioned “best point guard in college basketball.” They’ve also been drinking the Orange Kool-Aid for the last 15 years. But no matter how good Flynn’s been, he’s not going to capitalize on this momentum in the NBA Draft come June.

“I’m coming back to Syracuse. There is no ‘as of right now.’ I’m coming back to Syracuse.

I have no idea what an ‘as’ is, but I think it means that he’s really serious about coming back to ‘Cuse. If Flynn comes back, then how could any of the other Orangemen justify going to the NBA? He’s clearly the best pro prospect on this team. Flynn, Devendorf, Rautins, Paul Harris, Onuaku, and Rick Jackson could all come back and lock up the Orange as the Big East favorite for ’09-10 given the certain departures of Hasheem Thabeet, Jeff Adrien, and A.J. Price for UConn, DeJuan Blair, Sam Young and Levance Fields for Pitt, and Terrence Williams, Earl Clark for Louisville.

Source: Syracuse.com

