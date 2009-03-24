Jonny Flynn: “I’m Coming Back to Syracuse”

Both CGF and Matty D would tell you that Jonny Flynn has been so good during the Tournament, that he’s the unquestioned “best point guard in college basketball.” They’ve also been drinking the Orange Kool-Aid for the last 15 years. But no matter how good Flynn’s been, he’s not going to capitalize on this momentum in the NBA Draft come June.
“I’m coming back to Syracuse. There is no ‘as of right now.’ I’m coming back to Syracuse.
I have no idea what an ‘as’ is, but I think it means that he’s really serious about coming back to ‘Cuse. If Flynn comes back, then how could any of the other Orangemen justify going to the NBA? He’s clearly the best pro prospect on this team. Flynn, Devendorf, Rautins, Paul Harris, Onuaku, and Rick Jackson could all come back and lock up the Orange as the Big East favorite for ’09-10 given the certain departures of Hasheem Thabeet, Jeff Adrien, and A.J. Price for UConn, DeJuan Blair, Sam Young and Levance Fields for Pitt, and Terrence Williams, Earl Clark for Louisville.
mistake. great for college hoops, but the kid is a lottery pick. gotta go get that money!
props to him…but other than that, Cash in Bro!!
Cuse in the final four this year, taking the title next year.
Smaller guards should get as much experience as they can, but at the same time is Flynn closer to Chris Paul (1 year and out with a bang) or Jameer Nelson (4 years come out with some struggles) or TJ Ford (never fitting in totally among other struggles…)
I think he is going to be solid regardless…just a matter of going to a good organization who has an identity.
i dunno. i respect his decision. staying in school can hurt a player (quentin richardson). but then again, it can also help (ty lawson).
you HAVE to enter the draft when your stock is high. if your stock is high (and Flynn’s is..) you have to go. Staying in school only drops your status and draft value.
Yeah right.
If Flynn gets the orange to the final 4 there is no way he is staying in school. They all say that in march because otherwise it hurts your fans
While Johnny is a real good b-ball player, he does not have the all-around polished point guard game yet. He turns the ball over way to much and sometimes plays too much street ball. The best thing he can do is work on his game at SU for another 2 years. Of course if he does well in the NCAA’s then his stock in the draft will go up and then at that time he can make a decision about turning pro
You can always ask your boy Donte Greene about playing in the D-League and being one of the last guys off the bench in Sacramento is not what he was thinking when he went pro. Again, he had an unpolished game that needed a year or two more at SU. STAY IN SCHOOL
I like him A Lot, but this is a PG-heavy draft. Even if he doesn’t improve at all, he jumps 5-10 spots next year. Just stay healthy…
@ Celts fan
good post
There are tons of solid points that could come out this season.Not to mention you don’t wanna get drafted too high and have to play on a team like Sacramento or get drafted and have to compete on a bad team that might already have a Conley, Calderon or Westbrook.
It’s win/win for the kid tho. Come back next year when it’s a wings draft and tighten your game or take the money now
Whenever Flynn comes out he’s gonna be a PLAYER at the next level with his all tool game. Him and Paul Harris repping WNY to the fullest!!!
Cuse to win it all this year!!
Dime, do not mess with my emotions like this.
IF cuse doesn’t win it all this year… which they very well might, with Jonny returning, the Syracuse Orange are your 2009-2010 National Champions
Only player graduating:
Kristof Onganeat
Returning:
Jonny Flynn
Eric Devendorf
Paul Harris
Andy Rautins
Arinze Onuaku
Rick Jackson
Kris Joseph
Scoop Jardine
Mookie Jones
Sean Williams
Transfer from Iowa State: Wesley Johnson (Who Boeheim has been quoted as saying will be the best player on SU next year, he’s 6’7″ with a 44′ Vertical)
Incoming class:
Dashonte Riley (7th best center in class)
Brandon Triche (just won an NY state title
James Sutherland
Big East Champs and National Champs 09-10
yo im 14 years old and im ajohnny flynn fan but he is killin in the tournament i think he should go to the draft he a definet lottery pick. but if he wants to stay for another year syracuse is going to win a national championchip in the 2009-2010 season
Jonny is no lottery pick. Hed go around #15 in the guard heavy draft if he were to leave, which is is going to do.
meant is not going to do.