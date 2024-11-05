The Golden State Warriors traveled to Washington to take on the Wizards on Monday night, which meant that the Warriors crossed paths with an old friend, Jordan Poole. An important part of the team’s last title, Poole was traded to the Wizards last season in the aftermath of a tumultuous year with the Dubs.

During Monday night’s game, the player responsibility for all that turmoil crossed paths with Poole once again, as the high-scoring guard had a run-in with Draymond Green. Poole knocked down a triple in the waning moments of the second quarter as Green attempted to contest his shot, and after it went in, he pointed right at Green. On the ensuing Warriors possession before the half, Steph Curry knocked down a three — Poole tried to contest it, he was unsuccessful, and Green immediately pointed right at him.

During training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season, Poole and Green were involved in an altercation during practice that ended with Green punching his then-teammate. Green received a suspension and a fine from the team as a result. While Poole received a 4-year, $140 million contract extension from the team not long after this, he really struggled during the ensuing season, and the following summer, he was sent to Washington in a trade for Chris Paul.