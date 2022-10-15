It has been quite the past couple of weeks for Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors, as all the good vibes coming off a championship and getting ready for ring night were wiped away with one punch from Draymond Green in practice.

Green has returned to the team after a week away, but there’s still fences to mend internally in the Bay between the veteran star and the team’s future. The reported reason for the practice “fight” — as much as a couple shoves and one punch can be characterized as a fight — was Poole being a bit vocal about his impending contract extension with the Warriors, while Draymond won’t be getting one and is likely to hit the free agent market this coming summer.

Sure enough, on Saturday, word broke that Poole is finalizing a 4-year, $140 million extension to keep him in Golden State — which pays him $20 million more than Tyler Herro’s recent extension in Miami — for the long-term.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

With Poole’s deal done, attention now turns to Andrew Wiggins who is likewise extension eligible and proved his value to the Warriors on both ends last year in their run to the championship. As for Poole, he is the heir apparent in Golden State, but also a massive part of their present day alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, making up one of the most lethal backcourts offensively in the NBA.