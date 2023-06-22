Jordan Poole’s time as a member of the Golden State Warriors has come to an end. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors spent time on Thursday afternoon taking calls on a potential deal for the high-scoring guard. And shortly after that report hit the internet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Poole is on his way to Washington in a deal that would send Chris Paul to the Warriors.

Have not heard his name at all until right now, from several sources, that Golden State is actively engaged in trade conversations regarding Jordan Poole. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2023

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Washington and Golden State are close on a trade sending Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

Charania added some details, as he brought word that the Warriors would send the Wizards a protected first-round pick in the 2030 NBA Draft, along with a second-round selection and Ryan Rollins.

Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. https://t.co/GLCIS0bDsg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

Golden State is also trading 2022 second-rounder Ryan Rollins to Washington as part of Poole-CP3 deal, sources said. https://t.co/sI1L23FPrE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

Paul was sent to the Wizards as part of the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, but it was believed that he wouldn’t stick around, as a reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers was reported in the immediate aftermath. While he is going to California, he will instead partner with Steph Curry in Golden State’s backcourt.

Poole is coming off of an up-and-down campaign that was quite hectic before it even started, as he signed a 4-year, $128 million extension that begins this year. He was also punched during a practice by Draymond Green, which led to the Warriors veteran getting suspended. While he wasn’t quite as efficient last year as he was in the past, Poole averaged 20.4 points per game on percent shooting from the field.