Jordan, Stockton, Admiral, Sloan and Stringer get their due

Doing what we do for a living, we get to experience some very cool events that often include at least one surreal moment or two. Last night’s induction ceremony for the ’09 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class was no different. Of course there was the general shock and awe you get anytime Michael Jordan makes a public appearance, but beyond that, the weirdest moment of the night was when we spotted Dennis Rodman in the building. The odds on Worm even being aware of the H.O.F. festivities — let alone knowing he had a good reason to be there and showing up on time — were slim to none … With respect to the rest of the inductees, the night was really all about Jordan. All day on DimeMag.com our writers and readers shared their top MJ memories and highlights — the Flu Game, the dunk on Ewing, the 72-win season, the ’96 Finals, and some of his hottest AJ sneakers — and Mike delivered on the stage when everyone was expecting something great. A couple minutes into his speech, Mike dropped a “shit” that somehow slipped past the ESPN censors, and from there was pretty entertaining. Mike was more emotional than we would’ve expected from a dude who’s always on some other level of smooth, and even during his speech you saw his competitive streak rearing its vicious head on occasion … Jordan also tried to debunk the idea that he and Isiah Thomas have beef. He shook hands with Isiah when Zeke left the stage following John Stockton‘s speech, and during MJ’s speech, said the whole “freeze-out” story never meant anything to him … Other than Rodman, the most random sighting was probably Malik Rose, but of course he had a good reason to be there as he was with the Spurs contingent for David Robinson. Other notables in the crowd: Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Gregg Popovich, Avery Johnson, Toni Kukoc, Scottie Pippen, Dean Smith, Pat Riley, Roy Williams, Sean Elliott, Thurl Bailey, Jeff Hornacek and Trent Tucker … Stockton is like 300% more funny than we would’ve expected, but none of his humor is malicious. One of the non-funny highlights of Stock’s speech was when he thanked his wife and said something to the effect of, “I knew that when I left for a road trip, I could just shut the door and go to work, because she was taking care of everything at home.” And that right there is exactly why no dude will ever marry Tila Tequila … So according to the video tribute to Jordan, the Wizards era just didn’t exist. Any complaints? … Real exchange between two of us during Robinson’s speech: (1) “Your man Duncan couldn’t put on a tie tonight? Really?” (2) “Hey, it’s still summer. You’re lucky he’s not wearing board shorts and sandals.” … Interesting how Jerry Sloan managed to throw Howard Eisley into his list of notable/favorite players he’s had in Utah, and yet no mention of Andrei Kirilenko. No love for Mehmet Okur either … Admittedly, we dropped the ball in not having anyone write about C. Vivian Stringer in our “Pass the Mic” series of H.O.F. reflections. And then it looked even worse when Stringer delivered the best speech of the night. Winning in college ball is some combination of X’s-and-O’s, motivation and recruiting, and you can just tell that Stringer is a master at the motivation part … Fortunately, they interviewed Cappie Pondexter for Stringer’s tribute video before Cappie got that half-mohawk Janelle Monae thing she’s got on her head right now … Oh, there were a few NBA moves yesterday: The Bucks didn’t match Minnesota’s offer sheet for Ramon Sessions, the Knicks signed Gabe Pruitt, and the Clippers re-signed Steve Novak, a.k.a. Mike Dunleavy Sr.‘s favorite decoy … Stat lines from yesterday’s FIBA European Championships: Timofey Mozgov led Russia with 18 points and eight boards in a win over Croatia; Vasileios Spanoulis dropped 20 points and seven dimes in Greece’s win over Germany; and five players, including Tony Parker and Nic Batum scored between 13 and 14 points for France in their win over Macedonia … Classic example of thinking too much about something, displayed by one of our boys in a recent e-mail: “In Coming to America, if Eddie Murphy doesn’t even know what’s going on in the basketball game and clearly knows nothing about the sport, how did he know BEFOREHAND that not having a basketball team meant you were a small school? Remember when he said he went to the University of the United States, and they were so small they didn’t have a basketball team?” … We’re out like the freeze-out …
so what, I’m reading Smack on Friday Night…
Reading dime in Madagascar, even though im from Chile!
First!!! That coming to America comment at the end definetly sounded like a stoner moment haha
i think i heard Jerry Sloan say that Greg Ostertag was one of the great players he coached.. seriously..
MJ dropped a nice qoute to end his speech.. “Limits, like fear, is often just an illusion”.. no wonder he is the GOAT..
what?! no love for john amaechi from sloan?
Whoa – That’s when you know a film had an impact…
WORM should be in the HOF!
Sloan is the toughest man alive. Much respect.
Worm was on time, had a jacket on and even limited himself to just one nose ring.
He was very much on point when he said it’s him and Scottie next year.
Everyones speach was great. I love how Sloan did t want to do it but when he got started it seemed like he was going to go on forever.
And Jordans was classic . And I also notice that no one talked the Wizard years. Even the montage ending after The Shot”
Everyones speach was great. I love how Sloan did t want to do it but when he got started it seemed like he was going to go on forever.
And Jordans speech was good . And I also notice that no one talked the Wizard years. Even the montage ending after The Shot” and Jordan himself neve referenced it and no ESPN montage shown all day mentioned it either. They should show the ga
e he droppped 40 w/ the wiz on nbatv
No way Rodman is a first-ballot HOFer. He deserves induction, but I don’t think he gets the votes as a first timer. Not against Malone, if they’re in the same class.
i knew the worm would be there.He a baller first and all that other shit second.Of course he gonna pay his respects to the goat.And he played with admiral.He’ll be there himself soon.
@shitfaced-Sloan said Amechi was the best catcher of balls on the team.Everything Stockon dished out he took it in cleanly.
Much respect to the new inductees to the Hall of Fame (HOF). They all deserved to be there. Enough said.
One weird thing about Sloan is that he has yet to be named Coach of the Year (COY) and yet he is in the HOF. That says a lot about the COY voting process.
My meal allowance says Rodman should be in the HOF but not in the same year as Malone.
Rodman is a Hall of Famer. He was a valuable contributor to championship teams. HIs numbers were very impressive at what he does, specially for his height. It dont matter who he comes in with even if its Malone, it doesnt have anything to do with that politics shit. In is in. Its like saying Sloan and Stockton shouldve NOT been inducted at the same time as MJ, cuz those two didnt win shit. And Jordan got six. But it dont mean nothing. They all got the love they deserve. Its hard to come in the HoF with MJ, how you gonna compete for attention? But man, I dont know who else better I can go get inducted with.
damn!!! jordans date is a dimepiece!! the one next to her mom!!! stockton’s wife is hot to at her age and cirmustances(6 kids)…!!
To set the record straight, there was one clip of MJ with the Wizards. It was the two-handed block that he pinned on the backboard. Being there last night was amazing!
wtf is this pound-for-pound shit
give us their weights if you want all that.
Jordan speech was the shit last night
Saw Sloan’s speech, it was GREAT! Will watch Jordan’s soon at NBA.com. WTF is he being ripped in the main article at Yahoo Sports? I’ll just have to watch it myself.
IN THE FACE!
All are legends who richly deserve their inclusion in the HOF.
Surprised but not shocked by Worm’s appearance. The one thing to expect from him is the unexpected.
He is HOF worthy. One of the top 2-3 rebounders in the history of the league has to be. I understand the PR thing but anybody who knows the game knows he was about the All-Time best at what he did best.
Did anybody else hear about Vescey’s rant?
[www.youtube.com]
am i the only one that thought jordan’s speech was weird?
also i didn’t realize that robinson was so vocal with his christianity. dude seemed like a preacher at the end of his speech with his eyes closed and just laying it on us all.
i am now a stringer fan. her speech was awesome.
i thought the hall of fame did a nice job of respecting all the inductees, espn only cared about jordan. all the highlights and all the talk was about jordan. that bugged me after a while. this is the hall of fame and it seemed like espn was saying to hell with the rest of you this is about jordan. espn’s coverage seemed pretty biased to jordan whereas the hall of fame made a point to notice the others, but that’s just my take.
i feel like espn slapped all the other inductees in the face.
Coach Stringer is awesome. I have a whole new respect for her now, and I had tons of respect for her before.
Stockton was funny, did NOT see that coming.
When Jerry Sloan got choked up during his speech I thought I was going to turn on the waterworks.
Jordan’s woman was HOT. Watching the highlights, all I could think about was when Kobe gets inducted (he will, I still hate him) he had better say he just tried to be like Mike. Seriously, everything Kobe does , the walk, the way he chews gum, the fist, the hand up after the shot, all of it is Mike. His whole speech was a “you made me do it” which was cool.
And David Robinson is just a nice guy.
Dime, I have a question… Everyone from Tim Duncan to Toni Kukoc to Jeff Hornacek showed up, what happened to Stockton’s pick & roll teammate Karl Malone? Did he showed up? Why or why not?
for the record..that is not Jordan’s girl…is his son’s…..get things right. please.
was i the only one that found it fitting that the admiral goes into the hall on 9/11?
that would have been an awesome story if espn wouldn’t have been riding jordan’s nuts….
Jordan’s speech was horrible. All he did was talk back to a couple other people about what should of happened. Stop slobbering over his nob for once and give a real opinion DIME. –
Jordan was kind of a douche when he said “Stop looking for the next Jordan, there will never be another one.” Vivian Stringer had the best speech of the night
“Coming to America” gets me laid! pull it out from time to time! something about Akeem and Lisa’s love story makes a chick yearn to be fucked!…i mean, to be loved! to be loved!!!
@se7enboy — Nah, that’s MJ’s chick. They’ve been seen out in public with each other multiple times before last night, at least for the last couple years. His oldest son is only 21/22 at the oldest, and that girl is probably in her 30’s.
The whole “first-ballot” thing is overrated. It all depends on who’s eligible that particular year. It looks like they typically induct between 2-4 players every year regardless. So if Rodman comes up in a weaker class on his first year of eligibility, why shouldn’t he get in? If the class is stronger, maybe he’ll have to wait.
When Rodman does get in, who do you think he’ll choose to present him? I’m guessing Isiah or Dumars. He didn’t seem that cool with Pippen — they sat pretty far apart last night I don’t think anyone was sitting between them — Jordan would probably only show up to present somebody like Kobe or Wade or LeBron when the time comes, and I know Rodman beefed with Robinson.
why did jordan have to bring up his beef with jerry krause?
The Admiral’s speech was great. He gave thanks and honor to the people around him who helped him have the great career he had, and wished as much success and blessing to each person as God had given him. It was so refreshing to see and hear.
St. David Robinson deserves his bust in the HOF
MJ’s speech was a bit annoying. he should have just said that one line he finished with and that’s it. all that other stuff was pretty self-absorbed. he seemed like a real prick.
all the others were gracious, humble, thankful. jordan acted like he was bothered to be there. no thanks MJ. no wonder I hated him when he was playin…
MJ’z speech was horrible !!!…. ENTERTAINING..but just just ooozing with ARROGANCE…
When he cried in the beginning..and then with class gave Pippen his due props… i thought this man has CHANGED…but then he went back to the old classic MJ… ARROGANT PRICK…
“Please kidz …don’t always try to be like Mike…”
STOCKTON 4 LIFE
I enjoyed everyone’s speeches. (Who knew John Stockton was so funny?). But Michael Jordan’s “speech” left me cold.
As I write,Jerry Sloan is concluding his induction speech.Only two more weeks to go…..
@PG-10
Karl Malone’s brother died, and was put to rest on that day.
re: Sloan not mentioning Andrei and Memo —
he is kinda xenophobic in that regard. he went out of his way to mention guys from those finals runs (howard, b-russ, ostertag) as those were his most successful coaching years. harpring gets a mention because he’s all american / hard worker. deron gets mentioned because he’s the star. booz — well — they’re trying to keep his value up !
I think Andrei should have been mentioned, esp. since he was one of three players who played with John and Karl and bridged the gap between epochs. (other two are harpring and jarron collins)
EDIT: not malone’s brother, but his step-dad. and he’s not dead, but on life support.
[sports.espn.go.com]