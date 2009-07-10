The other day I told you about the Jordan Brand Holiday 2009 Preview that I got to attend, and I finally got the go-ahead to start dropping some of the pics. Here is my favorite piece from the collection: the Jordan Winterized Spiz’ike Boot.
Taking the Spiz’ike to the next level, these things are ridiculous and guaranteed to be everywhere from the streets of NYC to Sundance this Winter. With three colorways, I love the flint gray/cherrywood red the most, while the dark cinder/black version and black/anthracite model still get the job done.
forrest gump wouldn’t even wear these
Turn in sideways and shove it up your ass! Terrible school! NO Jordan release till October, cool! Save some $$$!
first 10 pound nikes
these could be used as paper weights and boat anchors in the summertime
These are hard what you talking about. It looks like they took one of my favorite boots in Timberland’s and mixed them with Jordan siiiiick. I’m definitely copping at least two color ways.
@AP
When are we going to hear something about the tournament in Venice this weekend? I signed up on Tuesday and I’m still waiting to hear something from someone.
Nike is laughing at you people.