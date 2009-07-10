The other day I told you about the Jordan Brand Holiday 2009 Preview that I got to attend, and I finally got the go-ahead to start dropping some of the pics. Here is my favorite piece from the collection: the Jordan Winterized Spiz’ike Boot.

Taking the Spiz’ike to the next level, these things are ridiculous and guaranteed to be everywhere from the streets of NYC to Sundance this Winter. With three colorways, I love the flint gray/cherrywood red the most, while the dark cinder/black version and black/anthracite model still get the job done.