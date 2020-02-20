This year’s NBA Celebrity Game had a little added culinary flair, with the presence of Guy Fieri on the sidelines as Stephen A. Smith’s assistant coach. Chef José Andrés, meanwhile, played for Team Wilbon, which came out on top. Andrés is a gigantic sports fan, particularly fond of Spanish national squads and Washington D.C.’s teams. He showed up to the red carpet in a Wizards warmup jacket rather than some fancy clothes to show love to his adopted hometown squad, and was telling anyone and everyone he could find that it was ridiculous that Bradley Beal was not an All-Star this season. Andrés took some time before the game to speak with Dime in Chicago about where his love of basketball comes from, his incredible work with World Central Kitchen and how they expanded into disaster relief, the Chicago culinary scene, and why he believes he has evidence that eating Iberico ham is the secret to winning championships. First off, how have you been training for this Celebrity Game? Have you been playing? José: If you take a look it’s a video with [Jose] Calderon yesterday. Truth is, I’ve been injured since [going to] the Bahamas after the hurricane, and the last few weeks I had my friends, some of the doctors with the Wizards, taking care of my shoulder. Listen, if I can get a basket, that’s all I need. [Guy Fieri walks by, José goes to give him a big hug] Guy: Oh, I’m sorry. I’m not [hugging you], you’re on the other team [laughs]. And I told you, I’m coaching not playing. José: They invited me to play. Guy: They invited me to play! José: So why you don’t play?! Guy: Cause I can do this and watch you play. You can make the mistake, not me [laughs]. Good luck, chef! I’m gonna watch it. Before the injury, how much do you get to play ball? Listen, I’m not in my best shape ever, but I played when I was very young and then I became a coach of a team of young girls and even had two levels of coaching back in Spain back in the day. For me, it was very important. In my community was a little town outside Barcelona and basketball was so important for the community. It was almost every day something going on around the basketball court in the middle of the little village, and now the dream is many basketball players are friends of mine here in the NBA — especially the Spanish players, I know many of them. Many of them I can say are good friends and are good people who have good skills but do even better skills outside the court. With @sergeibaka visiting Bahamas with @TheNBPA and @JmCalderon supporting @WCKitchen thank you @nbacares @NBA @Raptors for having players that are real stars out of the court too! Was great filming with Serge at @atlantisbahamas @TheCoveAtlantis @fishbyjose pic.twitter.com/5CMaP9z50I — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 17, 2020 I’m going tomorrow to Bahamas with Calderon and Serge Ibaka, and they’re going to be coming to some of the kitchens we still have there with World Central Kitchen. So, that shows you the NBA Cares is real, that I’ve seen many players — I remember the Wizards often coming with Wall leading to D.C. Central Kitchen, one of the main charities in Washington. Myself now going to the Bahamas with all the players, I love this interaction of, yes, we want them to be who they are on the court, but off the court even more amazing what they do.

I wanted to talk with you about World Central Kitchen, because the growth of it is pretty incredible from where you started 10 years ago, and now you do the disaster relief stuff. What are you most proud of with what you’ve been able to do with that? Well what I’m proud is that people genuinely care. What we do is nothing special. We don’t plan, we don’t meet, we show up. What’s on the ground, and we make it happen. And to the degree it’s like with the NBA, if you have the shot take it, and we try to take it and we try never to miss it. People are hungry, people are desperate, people are thirsty, we go and we make sure that problem goes away. And so far, every day our role is becoming more and more important. Bahamas, we’re in Australia, we’re in Venezuela, we’re in Colombia, we’re in Guatemala. We are anywhere we are needed, we show up and we bring relief. I’m very proud of that. It’s evolved to that where you go immediately for the disaster relief. How did that come about and what was the planning that had to go into that? It began in Haiti and I cannot stop it. I mean to come from my home and sometimes I wonder, “Oh sh*t, I know I can be there and making a difference.” I’ve seen too many moments where a lot of people aren’t taken care of, and I’m trying to do what we can. A group of chefs that is growing in number, we are thousands and thousands around the world and they join us in an amazing way, and again, our systems are fairly simple, but what is amazing is we are able to have results in the middle of chaos. We bring light to chaos, and that quite frankly feels good. It’s a way for me to give back to America. It’s a way for me to give back to the world. I’ve gotten a lot, the least I can do is give back a little bit. I was at the Basketball Without Borders camp this morning and some of the players come through and talk about feeling that responsibility to give back once they made it. I see that often in the chef community as well. Is that something you really like about the culinary community? Reporting in from our @WCKitchen operation in Yauco, Puerto Rico! We’ve been cooking every day for 41 days since the big earthquake hit. So proud of our amazing WCK team & the volunteers who help make this possible! #ChefsForPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/JkwMSZY4Up — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 17, 2020 Yeah, listen, Guy Fieri is here, he’s going to be coaching today. He’s going to make me sh*t because he says why are you playing and I should’ve only been coaching. Like, really? Are you afraid? But Guy, besides being an amazing chef and great TV host, when the fires happened in California he was there in Paradise on Thanksgiving day, his family, my family, our teams, and we put together a meal for an entire community and for the firefighters. Everywhere I go, Ming Tsai, Ken Oringer, Tom Colicchio, everybody shows up. And those are the known names, but the community as a whole comes together and it’s very powerful. I know you’re planning a couple new restaurants here in Chicago. What about the Chicago culinary scene do you like and are excited to bring your flavors here?