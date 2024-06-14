The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers treated us to an incredible, seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Eventually, New York’s injury crisis became impossible to overcome, and as a result, the Pacers were able to walk into Madison Square Garden for a Game 7 and pick up an emphatic win.

Indiana ended up getting swept in the conference finals by the Boston Celtics, although they put forth about as spirited of an effort in a sweep as you can, as they were frequently in games until the very end but just got beat. And on Thursday night, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton — who missed the final two games against Boston due to injury — decided to celebrate the end of the year with a post on Instagram.

It’s about as basic of a professional athlete Instagram post as you’ll see, but Josh Hart had other ideas. Hart, one of the best players on the Knicks during their postseason run, hopped into the comments and prodded Haliburton over his fit in this post, which led to the pair trolling one another during a short back-and-forth.

Both Hart and Haliburton were members of the USA Basketball team that went to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023, so we assume they’re cool with one another and this is just two friends having fun at each other’s expense.