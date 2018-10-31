Getty Image

Are the Cavaliers tanking? It sure feels like it. After firing Tyronn Lue, and potentially shutting down Kevin Love for an extended period of time, the Cavs have now informed J.R. Smith that they’re not going to guarantee his minutes. With Cleveland moving in a more developmental role this leaves veterans like Smith in that kind of situation.

Smith was apparently unhappy with the decision, as to be expected, but what followed is a little unclear at the moment. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is reporting that Smith requested to take time away from the team following the minutes reduction while Smith says that he was given the option to leave, but he chose to stay.