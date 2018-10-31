J.R. Smith Says He’s Sticking Around After Having The Option To Take Time Away From The Cavs

10.31.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Are the Cavaliers tanking? It sure feels like it. After firing Tyronn Lue, and potentially shutting down Kevin Love for an extended period of time, the Cavs have now informed J.R. Smith that they’re not going to guarantee his minutes. With Cleveland moving in a more developmental role this leaves veterans like Smith in that kind of situation.

Smith was apparently unhappy with the decision, as to be expected, but what followed is a little unclear at the moment. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is reporting that Smith requested to take time away from the team following the minutes reduction while Smith says that he was given the option to leave, but he chose to stay.

While that situation plays out, the Cavs had to manage another issue on the team Tuesday with veteran guard JR Smith. For the second time this season, Smith was informed he would be removed from the rotation and not receive guaranteed playing time, sources said. Smith was upset by the news and considered taking some time away from the team, sources said. Smith decided to stay for the time being, but he didn’t play in Tuesday night’s 136-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJ.R. Smith

