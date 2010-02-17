Julian Wright Is Jealous Of Players Being Traded

When all is said and done, Julian Wright could be one of those guys that never lives up to his potential. Kind of like Jermaine O’Neal, who spent the first four years of his career rotting on the bench in Portland, the 22-year-old Wright may just need a chance to play. And with the NBA Trade Deadline now less than 24 hours away, the 6-8 forward made it public yesterday – via Twitter – that he wishes he was also on the move.
10:52 AM Feb 16th from Sidekick: Off to practice, thinking bout how I’m jealous of all these players that managed to get traded before Thursday…
2:41 PM Feb 16th from Twitterrific: Just saying, might need a change of scenery, of course I love New Orleans! Bought a house here.
2:50 PM Feb 16th from Twitterrific: Not bout blaming anyone. Just thinkin bout the C. Fryes, S. Browns, and the G. Wallaces, of the league who just needed a change of scenery.
While it probably wasn’t the best forum, I totally understand where Wright is coming from, and think the players that he mentioned are perfect examples of guys that needed a new team to finally shine.
Wright went on later in the day to apologize, saying that while he worked hard these past two summers, that’s exactly what he’ll have to do again this offseason to finally get his chance. He’s on the hook for at least one more year ($2,858,057 in 2010-11 and a $3,952,653 qualifying offer in 2011-12), so there’s still time to make an impact. While I can understand his frustrations, there’s little to no chance that the Hornets would trade him at this point.
What do you think? Should the Hornets play Wright more?
Source: ProBasketballTalk
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
julian did get some playing time in new orleans but he’s right, he’d be a good pick up for the nuggets, as a backup for melo in a system where he would be able to show his potential, he would be better than graham off the bench. I tought he had serious defensive skills too, or am i wrong ?
95% of bench players in the NBA could be good if they had more playing time. But this is real life. You need to earn playing time in this League. So the Julian Wrights and Chris Douglas-Roberts of the NBA need to prove they belong. Merely saying you belong is not going to cut it.
fine him and suspend him for 10 games ungrateful B!!ch. You’re in the NBA you got the oppurtunity to play they traded two players away who play your position and one is injured most of the time. You’re playing with on of the best point guards out there. Suck it up and keep workin on your game.
and CDR and Wright are probably in another world right now because they never had to work hard to get selected and get PT they were the best or one of the best players from highs school into college and in the NBA you have to divide yourself from the others and there are thousands of 6’8/6’9 guys who can play ball and there are 100s of dudes 6-6 or shorter who can score the ball and do nothing else. Problem is it isn’t this simple and that these guys feel underapreciated for the work they put in stop bitchin. There is always Europe and the D-Leauge if they don’t like you in the NBA. And if you don’t believe me call corey brewer finaly gettin some tick doin what he does best play D hit the open jumper and run run run. That’s what most players are asked to do.
If I were in his inner cirkle I’d tell him to suck it up step it up and if it doesn’t work hey You’ll be a free agent in no time. Enjoy the life
Not many could understand his situation. He just wants the oppurtunity to succeed not play. Everyone is so caught up on the money. Most are jealous they’re not making the $$$$. It’s not their fault. He wants a chance to prove he belongs. He may or may not get it. Sometimes its the coach or system. Change of scenery helps a lot at times. Also it’s their careers/life were talking about. To be an unhappy anything isn’t good. To many people are too quick to judge. He’s talented and can help a few teams. It’s so business oriented it demoralizes some players. They’re human like me & you remember that. If someone gave you a billion dollars to be invisible you couldn’t do it. It may fly over. Money doesn’t make the man. It’s the other way around.
Every player in the league money or not. For the most part basketball is their or a huge part of their life. They’re playing for $$ or free. Most of them have earned the right to be rewarded. Yet they have to endure such poor development. Old fashioned coaches. A business dominated by people who don’t have a clue. Telling them what to do. Honestly take a good look at what the league has become. Know ask yourself why? Is it the players fault or the suits? Who was in charge?
6 out of how many teams are actually competitive & can win a Championship. It’s a Stars league with few stars. Team concept isn’t glamorized.
Ah forget it. I’m just an angry blogger who loves the sport & everything it used to be about. I also know the biggest problem is the league is to certain colored. Which is ran by another color? If it were the other way around. Salary wouldn’t be a question.
Billy Hunter vs David Stern LOLOLOL. Who has the most leverage & why? Everyone can’t say or do as they feel for the better of everyone. How do you ruin a sport? We are watching it day by day. It’s really saddening.
He got opportunities to play. When you can’t score buckets with Chris Paul as your PG and you were a high 1st round pick, that’s a PROBLEM. He set that franchise back as he was supposed to be a viable replacement for Peja.
Mr. Wright, you’ll get you’re opportunity to play overseas soon enough.
Should have modeled your game after Josh Childress on the low end and Spreewell on the high end.
This guy has had plenty of chances to show he belongs, all he has to do is know when to cut towards the basket and he would get easy shots for NO, but he can’t. Those other guys he mentioned got better because they get coached by Larry Brown and Phil Jackson