Julian Wright Is Jealous Of Players Being Traded

When all is said and done, Julian Wright could be one of those guys that never lives up to his potential. Kind of like Jermaine O’Neal, who spent the first four years of his career rotting on the bench in Portland, the 22-year-old Wright may just need a chance to play. And with the NBA Trade Deadline now less than 24 hours away, the 6-8 forward made it public yesterday – via Twitter – that he wishes he was also on the move.

10:52 AM Feb 16th from Sidekick: Off to practice, thinking bout how I’m jealous of all these players that managed to get traded before Thursday…

2:41 PM Feb 16th from Twitterrific: Just saying, might need a change of scenery, of course I love New Orleans! Bought a house here.

2:50 PM Feb 16th from Twitterrific: Not bout blaming anyone. Just thinkin bout the C. Fryes, S. Browns, and the G. Wallaces, of the league who just needed a change of scenery.

While it probably wasn’t the best forum, I totally understand where Wright is coming from, and think the players that he mentioned are perfect examples of guys that needed a new team to finally shine.

Wright went on later in the day to apologize, saying that while he worked hard these past two summers, that’s exactly what he’ll have to do again this offseason to finally get his chance. He’s on the hook for at least one more year ($2,858,057 in 2010-11 and a $3,952,653 qualifying offer in 2011-12), so there’s still time to make an impact. While I can understand his frustrations, there’s little to no chance that the Hornets would trade him at this point.

What do you think? Should the Hornets play Wright more?

Source: ProBasketballTalk

