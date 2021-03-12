The fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines’ impressive season hit a bump on Friday when, in a Big Ten Tournament matchup against Maryland, head coach Juwan Howard was ejected after a bench-clearing dust-up that began with a disagreement between Howard and Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon.

After several warnings from the officials for both teams to go back to their respective benches, Howard continually made his way closer to halfcourt, near the officials and the Maryland players and staff. To be fair, Maryland wasn’t exactly listening to the referees, either, but Howard’s refusal to back down seemingly forced the referees’ hand and they tossed Howard from the game.

Juwan Howard was ejected from Maryland-Michigan 😳pic.twitter.com/6Sbd0Ki73I — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 12, 2021

This season has been nothing if not impressive for Michigan — the No. 2 team in the country, per KenPom — as Howard has led the team to a top seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a likely berth in the NCAA Tournament in just his second season as head coach in Ann Arbor. And despite his ejection in this game, the Wolverines handled Maryland soundly, winning 79-66.

Typically a cool and collected man, Howard must have really heard or seen something he didn’t like to get so wound up, but in the end he came out on top, as Michigan took control of the game and moved onto the semifinals of the conference tournament.