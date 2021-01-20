Getty Image
DimeMag

Kamala Harris’ Nephew-In-Law Stole The Show At The Inauguration With A Pair Of Dior Jordan 1s

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday afternoon in an inauguration ceremony that was unlike any other we’ve seen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and threats of violence from right-wing groups. Things happily went off without a hitch on Wednesday in D.C. and one of the main people that stole the show was Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena, who went viral when sneakerheads on Twitter noticed someone going down the steps behind the podium in a pair of the Dior Jordan 1 highs.

Meena Harris confirmed he was indeed rocking the Diors, a bit to her dismay, and couldn’t believe her husband’s sneakers were trending on the day of her aunt’s inauguration as vice president.

Ajagu wasn’t the only one stepping out in Jordans for the inauguration, as Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy, was out there in a pair of the “Sisterhood” Jordan 1 mids.

It was a great day for all of us in the “nice sneakers are dress shoes” crowd, who can now point to Ajagu and Maisy as pillars of excellence in wearing Jordans to as formal an event as there is, the presidential inauguration. If they can make that happen, you too can wear your finest sneakers to the next wedding or formal event, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×