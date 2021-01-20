Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday afternoon in an inauguration ceremony that was unlike any other we’ve seen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and threats of violence from right-wing groups. Things happily went off without a hitch on Wednesday in D.C. and one of the main people that stole the show was Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena, who went viral when sneakerheads on Twitter noticed someone going down the steps behind the podium in a pair of the Dior Jordan 1 highs.

The mystery man wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s is Nikolas Ajagu, husband of Meena Harris, Kamala's niece. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kuyn20Mr2z — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021

Meena Harris confirmed he was indeed rocking the Diors, a bit to her dismay, and couldn’t believe her husband’s sneakers were trending on the day of her aunt’s inauguration as vice president.

Yes smh — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

I step away from Twitter for less than an hour for the inauguration ceremony and Nik’s shoes are #1 trending????? — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

Ajagu wasn’t the only one stepping out in Jordans for the inauguration, as Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy, was out there in a pair of the “Sisterhood” Jordan 1 mids.

It was a great day for all of us in the “nice sneakers are dress shoes” crowd, who can now point to Ajagu and Maisy as pillars of excellence in wearing Jordans to as formal an event as there is, the presidential inauguration. If they can make that happen, you too can wear your finest sneakers to the next wedding or formal event, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.