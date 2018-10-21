Karl-Anthony Towns Missed A Late Free Throw While Mavericks Fans Chanted ‘Jimmy Butler’

Hey everyone, want to check in on the most avoidable situation in all of the NBA? Cool, well, let’s head to Dallas, where the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves (who are in the midst the aforementioned easily avoidable situation) played a thrilled and high-scoring game on Saturday night that Dallas won, 140-136.

The game happened while Jimmy Butler was back in Minnesota, resting on the second night of a back-to-back. This meant that Karl-Anthony Towns was the centerpiece for the Wolves, which led to him having a crazy night: 31 points on 9-for-16 shooting and a 9-for-10 clip from the free throw line. Thirty-one points on 16 shots is nuts, and of course, big men hitting 90 percent of their free throws is super impressive, too.

The one free throw Towns missed was noteworthy, though, because this happened.

