Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA World Offered Condolences To Karl-Anthony Towns After His Mother, Jacqueline, Died From COVID-19

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Karl-Anthony Towns announced three weeks ago that his mother, Jacqueline Towns, was in a medically induced coma after contracting COVID-19 in a tearful message to fans to take social distancing seriously and do everything possible to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Sadly, on Monday, the Timberwolves organization announced that Jacqueline Towns had passed due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19. In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves. The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of Karl’s fans who sent their support this past month. Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

It is a somber reminder of the seriousness of the situation and why the league, like so many other businesses, has come to a halt amid the pandemic. As the news spread, players from around the NBA offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the Towns family as they deal with the pain of this tragedy.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×