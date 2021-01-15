Karl-Anthony Towns Announced He Tested Positive For COVID-19

The NBA is in the midst of dealing with an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases across the league. Many players and personnel members who have tested positive for the virus have kept things under wraps, but on Friday evening, one of the league’s biggest names wrote a note announcing that he will be out for the time being as he battles the novel coronavirus.

Minnesota Timberwolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns posted a note to his Twitter account in which he said that “this nightmare of a virus” is in his system, and pledged that he will do everything he can to battle it and get back to 100 percent.

The news of his test comes shortly after the game between the Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies was postponed.

The Timberwolves-Grizzlies game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2021

Towns has been outspoken in recent months about the personal toll the the pandemic has taken on him and his loved ones — back in April, the All-Star big man lost his mother, Jacqueline, to the virus, and six other family members have passed away, too.

“I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months,” Towns said, per ESPN. “I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

Here’s to hoping that Towns is able to battle this without developing any symptoms and is able to get this out of his system as soon as possible.