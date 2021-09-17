Kawhi Leonard is a Fun Guy. He had a whole marketing campaign about it and everything, so you know it’s true.

While the Clippers star forward is known for his stoic nature, he is, by all accounts from teammates and coaches, a guy who enjoys joking around and having fun, he just doesn’t quite express that joy as frequently many of us do. However, on Friday, there was no mistaking the facial expressions of Leonard, who found himself sitting through a Fitz and the Tantrums concert at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Intuit Dome, where the Clippers will play their games starting in 2024-25.

Poor Kawhi (and Paul George) is going through something all of us have at some point or another, where we have been obligated to be somewhere but are downright miserable.

That is the face of a man who was told he needed to be somewhere for work “for just a few minutes” and finds himself trapped in an hours-long meeting that he wanted no part of to begin with. It is, arguably, the most relatable Kawhi has ever been — well, this and the coupon hoarding. Kawhi’s misery, naturally, became fodder for Twitter jokes, not simply because it was funny that Kawhi was clearly not enjoying himself, but because it’s a situation everyone’s been in, which led to some very specific and personal jokes about being trapped at an event you don’t want to be at.

Kawhi Leonard looks like he’s in his 3rd service on Easter Sunday and his mama just told him he better fix his face or she’s gonna fix it for him https://t.co/Rhfoqtyb7p — Aaron West (@oeste) September 17, 2021

Kawhi & PG are basically all of us when we were in school and forced to sit in on a lecture we didn't want shit to do with https://t.co/igLwAphFKE — Emman just chillin (@OTAkuGAinz) September 17, 2021

Pandemic P and Kawhi looking like they were forced to go to Tuesday night bible study 🤣🤣 https://t.co/6w0jmMQIrm — Me! (@garyscott1500) September 17, 2021

Kawhi just want to play basketball and go tF home 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f4HEwD66zV — Chryssandra (@Cupcake_T8) September 17, 2021

Kawhi said "Imma show up but im not gonna be happy" https://t.co/HwgWmjuaqz — Kamau Afi (@Kamau_Afi) September 17, 2021

Kawhi is the most relatable pro athlete. What a king https://t.co/fpA1zh5KMt — wes (@paynis_island) September 17, 2021

Kawhi is me in any “social” atmosphere 😂😂😂✊🏾 https://t.co/tJcYsiWEze — JB (@Jahmalbrown33) September 17, 2021

Kawhi’s attitude lmaoo thats me at my Coworkers parties by the end of the night…lol

pic.twitter.com/bWo18DjsN4 — The Other Penguin 🐧 (@KingCapricon_) September 17, 2021

When you get in trouble as a kid and your mom forces you to go to church to get some Jesus in your life!! #kawhi #clippernation pic.twitter.com/0E3MTKG1UV — Tommy Godlove (@TommyGodlove) September 17, 2021

Kawhi look like they forced him to go to the homecoming pep rally, even tho he knows they finna get beat 55-6 later on https://t.co/aKaMGcUsY1 — A.T. The Ambassador | Good Culture (@OhThatsAT) September 17, 2021

Even LeBron found it hilarious, as he can both empathize with this situation and also it gives him a chance to troll the Clippers a bit.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2021

And of course, someone gave Kawhi the Curb theme treatment.