Getty Image
DimeMag

Kawhi Leonard Will Sign A 4-Year, $176.3 Million Deal To Stay With The Clippers

TwitterAssociate Editor

Last week, it was announced that Kawhi Leonard made up his mind on his free agency and opted to return to the Los Angeles Clippers. The only thing that was unclear was whether or not he’d sign a short-term deal that gives him the flexibility to survey the landscape of the league a little sooner or a long-term deal to give himself financial security, and on Thursday afternoon, we learned that Leonard will opt for the latter.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Leonard and the Clippers came to terms on a four-year deal that features a player option in its final year. This means that the 30-year-old Leonard would not be able to return to free agency until after the 2023-24 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that Leonard will make more than $170 million over the life of the deal.

The Clippers confirmed the new deal shortly after.

The big question regarding Leonard is whether or not he’ll play this season after he suffered a partially torn ACL during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz. He was magnificent this past season, though, averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes per game. He’s not the only Clipper to get a big money deal in recent months, as Paul George agreed to a four-year extension back in December.

Listen To This
Tinashe’s ‘333’ Highlights Her Impressive Versatility While Advocating For Trust In The Process
by:
Brandon Flowers Reviews Every Album By The Killers
by: Twitter
Kississippi’s Ebullient, Vulnerable ‘Mood Ring’ Is A Springboard From Basement Emo To Arena Pop
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×