Kawhi Leonard Will Reportedly Be Healthy For Training Camp This Fall

Getty Image

The long rehabilitation of Kawhi Leonard‘s quad injury is nearly complete. The San Antonio Spurs guard missed all but nine games this season with the nagging injury, forcing him away from San Antonio to make things right.

In the process, he drifted from the Spurs and caused plenty of speculation about his future with the team. But now that the offseason creeps closer we’re getting some clarity about his injury status and what happens next. At least one teammate thinks Leonard is coming back to San Antonio this fall, but the relationship is still complicated. After months of weird tension and discord about the injury and the proper way to rehabilitate it, it’s been widely reported that the two sides need to air grievances and find a way forward.

Shams Charania joined Chris Mannix on Yahoo’s NBA podcast on Thursday and gave some insight about the situation in San Antonio this summer. Charania reported that Leonard is close to 100 percent and expected to be ready for training camp.