Kawhi Leonard has had a difficult year, suffering multiple setbacks in his recovery from a quad injury that has limited him to appearing in just nine games so far this season.

The Spurs hope to have Leonard back at some point this month with eyes on a postseason push at full strength, but whether Leonard can play consistently at the level that made him an MVP candidate last year remains to be seen. If he can, San Antonio will be a miserable first round opponent for whatever team is unlucky enough to draw them, especially if they remain in sixth seed as they are now, but if not we’ve seen that they’ve struggled of late without him in the lineup.

Leonard’s injury hasn’t just caused uncertainty for the Spurs this season, it’s also coming at a very inopportune time for Leonard financially. The Spurs could offer Leonard a super-max extension this summer, but they will likely want to see what he looks like down the stretch run before extending that offer. Leonard is also seeing his sneaker contract with Jordan Brand coming up on Oct. 1, but extension talks there have stalled out over the two sides not being able to reach common ground on an appropriate salary.