Kawhi Leonard Filed A Lawsuit Against Nike Over His ‘Klaw’ Logo

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is currently in a battle with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it appears he’s also about to be embroiled in a copyright fight as well. The Toronto Raptors superstar had a year of big changes, starting with his offseason trade from San Antonio to Toronto.

That trade got him out of the West and let him meet Golden State in the Finals, but in November another big change was made — Leonard signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance after his contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand ran out. The deal allowed Leonard to make a Times New Roman-inspired imprint on the shoe industry with a new company, and it seems he has some beef with Nike following his departure.

As Portland Business Journal reporter Matthew Kish revealed on Monday, Leonard and his legal team are suing Nike over the copyright of a logo Leonard used with Nike.