Kawhi Leonard is embracing his time in Toronto, but the NBA All-Star will show off his latest signature shoe in Charlotte this weekend. Leonard has hooked up with New Balance to create a brand new basketball shoe, the OMN1S.

New Balance showed off a sneak preview of the show and a whopping six colorways, though they say it’s up to Kawhi to decide which version of the OMN1S we see on the floor first.

The colorways each have a unique theme and some very intresting names. Detroit Camo, Trust Leonard, Black Ice, Best Kept Secret, DNA and Project 515 all feature unique palates and design elements.

Detroit Camo features a “dazzle camouflage,’ Trust Leonard is an homage to 80s basketball, and Black Ice is an homage to the original New Balance shoe.

One of the odder elements, though, is the Times New Roman-esque typeface the Trust Leonards use for Kawhi’s name on the heel.

To counteract that, this is, in all honesty, definitely one of the best logos to ever appear on a shoe.

It will certainly be interesting to see which colorway Leonard debuts on Sunday, and how they are received on the market. New Balance and Leonard, though, do seem like a perfect fit here.