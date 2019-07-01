Getty Image

Kemba Walker’s departure from the Charlotte Hornets is still fresh, but he’s already making it clear to what Hornets fans remain after he agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics on Sunday: it’s the franchise’s fault he’s not sticking around.

Walker was lowballed by the Hornets, or at least it was widely reported that Charlotte did not offer Walker the max contract only Charlotte could give him. As a result, he worked out a deal with the Celtics, while Charlotte reportedly found a deal with former Celtic Terry Rozier enough in free agency. That’s a result that struck many around the league as disappointing given Walker’s repeated statements that he’s interested in playing in Charlotte for the long haul.

Walker appeared on SportsCenter on Sunday night, hours after free agency officially started, and spoke about the deal and what it meant to sign with the Celtics.