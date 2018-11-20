Kemba Walker Caught Fire With 43 Points To Beat The Celtics

Getty Image

There’s being on fire and then there’s being whatever Kemba Walker has been over his last two games. The man known by Hornets fans as Cardiac for how clutch he is has now scored 103 points over his last two games. After scoring 60 points in a losing effort against the 76ers on Saturday, Walker came out on Monday and decided he would just do it all over again. As emotions overwhelmed him he screamed out “This is my city” maybe in reference to the constant calls that he needs to be traded, or “freed” from the Hornets.

What Walker did to the Celtics on Monday was disgusting. He’s always been someone that can attack from multiple angles, thanks to a great handle, but it’s his constantly improving efficiency that makes him deadly. His counterpart, Kyrie Irving, needed 25 shots to reach 27 points. In the fourth quarter alone, Walker had 21 points on 10 shots while the Celtics as a team needed 20 shots to reach 25. Walker wasn’t just outscoring Boston he was outplaying them by himself.