Kemba Walker Got His First Triple-Double Since 2014 As The Knicks Beat The Hawks On Christmas

Kemba Walker has been in the midst of quite the resurgence since making his way back into the New York Knicks’ starting lineup. After being dropped from the team’s rotation altogether at the end of November and sitting on the bench for 10 consecutive games, Walker has become indispensable in recent days as injuries and COVID absences have led to him getting more run.

His most recent big game came on Christmas Day, as the Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden and picked up a 101-87 win over the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year. While Walker didn’t put forth the kind of gaudy scoring output that we’ve seen since he was reinserted into the starting lineup, he finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, giving him his first triple-double since April 4, 2014, when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot Walker hit the scoring and assist marks before he was able to haul in 10 rebounds. It led to some funny moments in MSG, as every single person in the arena knew Walker needed one more board to get there, only his teammates weren’t always able to help him clear the hurdle.

But ultimately, Walker was able to get there, much to the delight of the adoring fans in Manhattan.

The rebound made a little bit of franchise history. Not only was this the NBA’s seventh Christmas Day triple-double and the first since 2017, but it was the first time a Knicks player did this on Dec. 25.

It seems safe to assume Kemba Walker will not be removed from the Knicks’ rotation again any time soon.

