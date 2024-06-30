The Orlando Magic entered the 2024 offseason looking to bolster their young roster with some veteran talent that could help raise their profile in the playoffs, after a tough 7-game loss to the Cavs in the first round. The most glaring weakness for the Magic was their lack of three-point shooting, particularly from their backcourt as they simply did not have enough spacing for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to operate.

That had to be their top priority this summer, and while there were rumblings they were a suitor for Klay Thompson and even Paul George, they ultimately landed on two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who declined his player option with the Nuggets to hit the market. The Magic will give KCP a 3-year, $66 million deal (with a player option) to provide them with some playoff experience and needed shooting, while also fitting their identity as a defense-first squad.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving the Denver Nuggets and headed to the Orlando Magic on a three-year deal, I’m told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 30, 2024

Finalizing three-years, $66 million for Caldwell-Pope in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ruLqQhXEf1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Third-year player option for Caldwell-Pope, sources said. https://t.co/H5UjmvSVB8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

Caldwell-Pope joined the Nuggets in a trade during the 2022 offseason and immediately became a crucial piece of the puzzle as the team finally became a champion. As a three-and-D wing who did not need to have the ball in his hands to make an impact, Caldwell-Pope was a perfect fit alongside the rest of Denver’s revered starting five, and he consistently performed on both ends of the floor during the team’s title run during the 2023 playoffs.

Last year, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting from three, and started all 76 games in which he appeared. Now he’ll join an up-and-coming Orlando team and fill their biggest need in the backcourt, while the Nuggets will lose a key contributor for a second-consecutive year and face an uphill battle to maintain their place in the top of the West.