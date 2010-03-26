Kentucky trying to run away from Cinderella darling Cornell

Two things struck me right away after Kentucky and Cornell had run a couple times up and down the floor: (1) The Wildcats are obscenely bigger, faster, more talented and more athletic. (2) And there’s really no way UK should lose this game.

But with an extremely pro-Cornell upstate New York crowd behind them, Big Red got out to a quick 10-2 lead. They had the formula for a March Madness upset down: forcing turnovers, taking charges, controlling the tempo, getting solid PG play, and hitting threes. Kentucky responded with a 12-0 run, then the game slowed to crippled snail’s pace until John Wall and Darius Miller threw down some transition dunks. At halftime it’s 32-16, Kentucky.

* The tight-jerseys thing isn’t working out to well for UK’s DeMarcus Cousins and Daniel Orton. It makes them look like a college version of Jerome James and Eddy Curry.

* You remember when North Carolina won the national title and Marvin Williams parlayed that into being picked #2 in the NBA Draft despite being a sixth man? I could see at least two guys off this UK team trying the same thing. Eric Bledsoe and Orton are reportedly leaning heavily toward going pro after this year, despite neither being really a featured player on this Wildcats squad. But their both talented and have loads of untapped potential, and Bledsoe at least is kind of a beast physically (check the photo on this post).

* Speaking of Kentucky, did you see the ESPN piece on Antoine Walker today? If you haven’t heard by now, ‘Toine basically blew all of his NBA money and is now playing pro ball in Puerto Rico trying to stay out of financial ruin. He was arrested not too long ago for bouncing checks at a casino, and some of the properties he owns in the Chicago area are in trouble.

* Final stats from the Butler/Syracuse game: Gordon Hayward led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Shelvin Mack scored 14 despite going 1-for-10 beyond the arc and 5-for-19 from the field. Willie Veasley had 13 points and the big three-pointer in the final minute. Wesley Johnson led ‘Cuse with 17 and 9 boards, while Andy Rautins scored 15 and Scoop Jardine added 14.

* And in West Virginia’s double-digit win over Washington, Kevin Jones led the Mountaineers with 18 points and 8 boards, Da’Sean Butler had 14 and 7, and Devin Ebanks put up 12 points, 7 boards, 5 assists and 4 steals. Justin Holiday led the Huskies with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, Isaiah Thomas scored 13, and Quincy Pondexter was held to 7 points on 3-of-9 from the field.