One of the best baseball players in the world isn’t leaving the Big Apple. Early on Wednesday morning, it was reported that reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge will stick with the New York Yankees after a tense couple of days that made it sound like he was strongly considering leaving town, with the San Francisco Giants mentioned as a potential destination.

It’s not uncommon for a star athlete in a city to do something big that gets the media looking for reactions from other star athletes in the same city that play different sports. As such, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant — who is never shy to share his thoughts on things that happen outside of the world of basketball — was asked his thoughts on Judge sticking around after the team picked up a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. In response, Durant gave an objectively hilarious answer.

“I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all.” -Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/EFtOn1mFzW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 8, 2022

“I’m a Nationals fan, I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all,” Durant said.

While this is, again, an extremely funny response, Durant took to Twitter and walked things back a bit, expressing that it was a joke that “came out colder than I intended.”

Damn this came out colder than I intended..it’s all jokes..welcome back to the city 99.. https://t.co/4ID6TrkVZ9 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 8, 2022

A quick hop onto Instagram shows that Durant and Judge follow one another, so we’ll take KD at his word on this one.