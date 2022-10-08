kevin durant producing
Getty Image
DimeMag

Kevin Durant Took A Victory Lap On Twitter After Texas Football Banished Oklahoma To The Gates Of Hell

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The most emphatic victory during Saturday’s early college football slate came in the heated rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. While the Sooners came in as the winners of six of the last seven, the Longhorns went out and made a statement in Dallas this year, picking up an lopsided 49-0 win.

It wasn’t just that Texas won by that many points — they outgained Oklahoma by nearly 400 yards, had 25 more first downs, and made it clear that the Sooners had a long, long way to go under first-year head coach Brent Venables. To add insult to injury, Kevin Durant took to Twitter during the game to talk some trash about the game.

Unsurprisingly, this drew some ire from Oklahoma fans — you may have heard that Kevin Durant used to play his professional basketball in the state back in the day, and his departure from that franchise did not go over especially well among folks in the Sooner State. But because his college football team scored forty nine points and the other college football team scored zero points and the other college football team just happens to be his college football team’s biggest rival, well, the high road was right there for the taking.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
×