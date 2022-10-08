The most emphatic victory during Saturday’s early college football slate came in the heated rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. While the Sooners came in as the winners of six of the last seven, the Longhorns went out and made a statement in Dallas this year, picking up an lopsided 49-0 win.

It wasn’t just that Texas won by that many points — they outgained Oklahoma by nearly 400 yards, had 25 more first downs, and made it clear that the Sooners had a long, long way to go under first-year head coach Brent Venables. To add insult to injury, Kevin Durant took to Twitter during the game to talk some trash about the game.

Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022

Unsurprisingly, this drew some ire from Oklahoma fans — you may have heard that Kevin Durant used to play his professional basketball in the state back in the day, and his departure from that franchise did not go over especially well among folks in the Sooner State. But because his college football team scored forty nine points and the other college football team scored zero points and the other college football team just happens to be his college football team’s biggest rival, well, the high road was right there for the taking.