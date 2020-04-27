A Durant-produced documentary about Maryland’s Prince George County, a basketball hotbed in the DMV that has produced many successful NBA and WNBA players will premiere on May 15 on Showtime. The trailer for “Basketball County: In The Water” dropped Monday, and featured interviews with Durant, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Quinn Cook and a number of other players.

Excited to show the world a story close to my heart. #BasketballCounty: In The Water coming May 15 to @ShoSports pic.twitter.com/JIVwQpPdfo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2020

Since 2000, 25 NBA players, more than a dozen WNBA players and countless other elite college basketball talents have come out of Prince George County, making it one of the most productive areas in the country for elite basketball talent.

“You mention Prince George County, people know what it’s about,” former New York Liberty player Marissa Coleman said in the trailer. “It’s the Mecca of basketball.”

Durant and his manager and Thirty Five Ventures partner, Rich Kleiman, are listed as executive producers of the film along with Cook and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers. Durant, Oladipo and Cook are all “PG County” natives, along with five-time WNBA champion Rebekkah Brunson, Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic, Jeff Green and more.

“We’re pushing the community and the culture forward,” Durant said.

The documentary will dive into what makes the hoops culture in Prince George County so strong and explore how those from the area have navigated the path to the pinnacle of the basketball world.