The Golden State Warriors got a major boost on Monday when it was revealed Kevin Durant would return to the floor for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

It’s been 32 days since Durant went down with a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets, and since then we’ve had little in the way of concrete updates on his status. Finally, he was able to practice and was deemed good enough to go, and so down 3-1 the Warriors appeared to be getting back to full strength.

Durant looked brilliant in the first quarter, scoring 11 points in the opener to help the Warriors take an early lead. However, early in the second quarter he went to the ground after apparently aggravating the injury while pushing off on a dribble move on the right wing, dropping the ball immediately as he felt it.