Kevin Durant Left Game 5 After Apparently Aggravating His Right Calf Injury

06.10.19 11 mins ago

ABC

The Golden State Warriors got a major boost on Monday when it was revealed Kevin Durant would return to the floor for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

It’s been 32 days since Durant went down with a right calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets, and since then we’ve had little in the way of concrete updates on his status. Finally, he was able to practice and was deemed good enough to go, and so down 3-1 the Warriors appeared to be getting back to full strength.

Durant looked brilliant in the first quarter, scoring 11 points in the opener to help the Warriors take an early lead. However, early in the second quarter he went to the ground after apparently aggravating the injury while pushing off on a dribble move on the right wing, dropping the ball immediately as he felt it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTnba finals
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 13 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP