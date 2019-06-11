Getty Image

The NBA Finals are headed back to Oakland for a Game 6 after the Warriors gutted out a 106-105 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Monday night, but thoughts after the game were with Kevin Durant who left early in the second quarter with an Achilles injury in the same right leg that he’d been dealing with a calf strain.

Initially, Durant’s injury was reported as a “lower right leg injury” and the hope was that it was just an aggravation of the calf strain, but Warriors president Bob Myers announced after the game that it was indeed an Achilles injury.

Durant and the Warriors won’t know more until the MRI on Tuesday, but Myers said it is a different injury than the calf strain. He was very emotional in releasing the statement and said he doesn’t believe there’s any blame to be put on anyone for Durant’s injury, but if there must be, to put it on him as president of basketball.