Kevin Durant And Draymond Green’s Bench Dust-Up Continued Into The Locker Room

11.13.18 2 hours ago

The Warriors dropped their second game in three tries on Monday night in Los Angeles, as the Clippers pulled out a 121-116 overtime win over the defending champions.

Steph Curry’s absence was notable as he works his way back from a groin strain, and in his stead, Kevin Durant took on the role of main option. However, Durant was not the focal point late, as Klay Thompson caught fire down the stretch. On the Warriors final possession, Durant was pleading with Draymond Green for the basketball after a Clippers miss, but Green put his head down and took off up the floor, ultimately turning it over before Golden State could get off a game-winning shot attempt.

